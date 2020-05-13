Listen

Plus, they've shared unreleased album track 'Zankoku', too.

Published: 4:07 pm, May 13, 2020

Bo Ningen have announced a new tour for October.

Vocalist & bassist Taigen Kawabe says: “Zankoku (which means cruel in Japanese) is the bridge between the existing image of Bo Ningen on our previous album, Ⅲ, and our forthcoming album, Sudden Fictions. You can sonically observe how Bo Ningen transformed into a new shape, how we re-find (refine) our identity within the song. Both sound and lyrics are eccentric and chaotic—it is a perfect precursory chapter of our new beginnings.”

Give 'Zankoku' a listen below, and catch the band live at the following:



OCTOBER

03 Ramsgate, Kent - Ramsgate Music Hall

04 Norwich - Norwich Arts Centre

06 Bristol - The Fleece

07 Birmingham - The Hare and Hounds

08 Sheffield - Picture House Social

09 Glasgow - Stereo

10 Liverpool - District

12 Oxford - Bullingdon

13 London - Village Underground

15 Southampton - The Loft

16 Brighton - Chalk