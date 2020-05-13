Bo Ningen have announced a new tour for October.
The autumn headline run includes a London show at Village Underground, and will be in support of their new album 'Sudden Fictions', due 26th June via Alcopop!. Plus, they've shared unreleased album track 'Zankoku', too.
Vocalist & bassist Taigen Kawabe says: “Zankoku (which means cruel in Japanese) is the bridge between the existing image of Bo Ningen on our previous album, Ⅲ, and our forthcoming album, Sudden Fictions. You can sonically observe how Bo Ningen transformed into a new shape, how we re-find (refine) our identity within the song. Both sound and lyrics are eccentric and chaotic—it is a perfect precursory chapter of our new beginnings.”
Give 'Zankoku' a listen below, and catch the band live at the following:
OCTOBER
03 Ramsgate, Kent - Ramsgate Music Hall
04 Norwich - Norwich Arts Centre
06 Bristol - The Fleece
07 Birmingham - The Hare and Hounds
08 Sheffield - Picture House Social
09 Glasgow - Stereo
10 Liverpool - District
12 Oxford - Bullingdon
13 London - Village Underground
15 Southampton - The Loft
16 Brighton - Chalk