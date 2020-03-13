Subscribe to Upset
Bo Ningen have signed to Alcopop! Records for their fourth album, due in spring

Plus check out new single, 'B.C'.
Published: 11:57 am, March 13, 2020
London-based Japanese alternative-rock band Bo Ningen have signed to Alcopop! Records.

The news arrives ahead of their fourth studio album, 'Sudden Fictions', due in spring. They've also shared a new single ,'B.C'.

Label boss Jack Clothier says: "As if we've signed BO NINGEN!? One of the best live acts we've ever seen, and the music coming up is just unreal...we're absolutely delighted to be welcoming them to the label, and even more delighted to be sharing ‘B.C’ with you. What a band."

On the new material, guitarist Kohhei Matsuda says: “After years of countless bifurcation into sub-genres, music has been cut down to flakes. Music is suffocated. This album is a challenge to bridge between now and the time before the first bifurcation. To alternate the future.”

Check out 'B.C' below.

