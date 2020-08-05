On tour

Their new album arrived earlier this year.

Published: 12:17 pm, August 05, 2020

Bo Ningen have rescheduled their upcoming headline tour to April 2021.

The dates are in support of the band's new album 'Sudden Fictions', released back in June via Alcopop! Records, and will now kick off on 8th April in Norwich.

The details are:



APRIL

08 Norwich - Norwich Arts Centre

09 Ramgate - Ramsgate Music Hall

10 Southampton - The Loft

11 Brighton - Chalk

14 Bristol - The Fleece

15 Birmingham - The Hare & Hounds

16 Liverpool - District

17 Glasgow - Stereo

19 Sheffield - Picture House Social

20 Oxford - Bullingdon

21 London - Village Underground