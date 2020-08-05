Subscribe to Upset
August 2020
On tour

Their new album arrived earlier this year.
Published: 12:17 pm, August 05, 2020
Bo Ningen have rescheduled their upcoming headline tour to April 2021.

The dates are in support of the band's new album 'Sudden Fictions', released back in June via Alcopop! Records, and will now kick off on 8th April in Norwich.

The details are:

APRIL
08 Norwich - Norwich Arts Centre
09 Ramgate - Ramsgate Music Hall
10 Southampton - The Loft
11 Brighton - Chalk
14 Bristol - The Fleece
15 Birmingham - The Hare & Hounds
16 Liverpool - District
17 Glasgow - Stereo
19 Sheffield - Picture House Social
20 Oxford - Bullingdon
21 London - Village Underground

