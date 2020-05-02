Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance and loads more.
Order a copy
May 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Here's the final instalment of Bo Ningen's rarities series 'A Found History', check out ‘MG Series: BO NINGEN remixed by BO NINGEN’

They've a new album due this summer.
Published: 8:00 am, May 02, 2020
Here's the final instalment of Bo Ningen's rarities series 'A Found History', check out ‘MG Series: BO NINGEN remixed by BO NINGEN’

Over the past few days, Bo Ningen have dished out a new rarities series dubbed 'A Found History'.

The project has seen them share previously-unreleased studio demos, self-remixes, live recordings and the like, alongside essays and artwork throughout the week.

Each instalment has arrived via a different publication then Bandcamp the following day: The Quietus, The Line of Best Fit, Radio X, Clash Magazine, Rumore Magazine, and - finally - us here at Upset, with ‘MG Series: BO NINGEN remixed by BO NINGEN’.

The band explain: "We did the first self-remix (MG-1) from the first album almost ten years ago. It's like an old diary and you can look in at each individual’s brain/taste at that time through the remixes. We've found 12 tracks for 3 songs so far, and this is one of the tracks from our archive."

Give it a listen below, and keep an eye out for Bo Ningen's new album 'Sudden Fictions', which will arrive on 26th June on Alcopop!.

Alcopop! Records · MG Series: BO NINGEN remixed by BO NINGEN
Everything going on in rock, right now.
LIFE are among the second wave of acts for Rockaway Beach 2021
Cassels have shared a new live video, and a load of rescheduled tour dates
Mikey Way and Shaun Simon have announced a new Electric Century album and graphic novel
Boston Manor have put together a video track by track for their ace new album, 'Glue'
Spacey Jane have shared their new single, 'Straightfaced'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing