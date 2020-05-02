Here's the final instalment of Bo Ningen's rarities series 'A Found History', check out ‘MG Series: BO NINGEN remixed by BO NINGEN’

Listen

They've a new album due this summer.

Over the past few days, Bo Ningen have dished out a new rarities series dubbed 'A Found History'.

The project has seen them share previously-unreleased studio demos, self-remixes, live recordings and the like, alongside essays and artwork throughout the week.

Each instalment has arrived via a different publication then Bandcamp the following day: The Quietus, The Line of Best Fit, Radio X, Clash Magazine, Rumore Magazine, and - finally - us here at Upset, with ‘MG Series: BO NINGEN remixed by BO NINGEN’.

The band explain: "We did the first self-remix (MG-1) from the first album almost ten years ago. It's like an old diary and you can look in at each individual’s brain/taste at that time through the remixes. We've found 12 tracks for 3 songs so far, and this is one of the tracks from our archive."

Give it a listen below, and keep an eye out for Bo Ningen's new album 'Sudden Fictions', which will arrive on 26th June on Alcopop!.