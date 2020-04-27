Listen

They're sharing exclusive material all week.

Published: 9:15 pm, April 27, 2020

Bo Ningen have launched a new rarities series dubbed 'A Found History'.

The project will see them share previously-unreleased studio demos, self-remixes, live recordings and the like, alongside essays and artwork throughout the week.

Each instalment will arrive via a different publication - The Quietus, The Line of Best Fit, Radio X, Clash Magazine, Rumore Magazine, and - oh look - us, Upset - then DSPs the following day.

Here's the full timetable:



APRIL

27 The Quietus - ‘PROTO BO NINGEN’

28 The Line of Best Fit - ‘BO NINGEN: Night of the Stickmen Live’

29 Radio X - ‘Koroshitai Kimochi - Taigen Remix’

30 CLASH Magazine - ‘BO NINGEN Live Recordings 2011—2013’



MAY

01 Rumore Mag - ‘BO NINGEN LIVE 2018’

02 Upset - ‘MG Series: BO NINGEN remixed by BO NINGEN’



Bo Ningen's new album 'Sudden Fictions' will arrive on 26th June on Alcopop!.