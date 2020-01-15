Festivals

Bloodstock will take place from 6th-9th August at Catton Park in Derbyshire.

Published: 10:58 pm, January 15, 2020

Bury Tomorrow, Sylosis and Hatebreed have joined the line-up for Bloodstock.

They join a bill that also features main stage headliners are Devin Townsend (Friday), Behemoth (Saturday), and Judas Priest (Sunday), as well as Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Skindred, Paradise Lost, Life Of Agony, Black Dahlia Murder, Diamond Head, Jinjer, Vio-Lence, Sacred Reich, Gloryhammer, Dark Tranquility, Butcher Babies, Cattle Decapitation, Bloodywood, Memoriam, Ramage Inc, Green Lung, Bossk, Conjurer, Orange Goblin, The Night Flight Orchestra, Unleash The Archers, and Saxon.

