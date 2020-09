Listen

The release is out in a month.

Published: 10:44 am, September 11, 2020

Bloodbather have announced a new EP.

Due on 9th October via Rise Records, news of 'Silence' comes alongside a video for their huge new single of the same name. The EP will include the two standalone singles the duo released earlier this year.

They explain: "'Silence' is about being manipulated for a long time and realising it, but not really having the power to retaliate at the time, which then pressures you to become stronger to overcome this oppressive figure."

Give it a watch below.