Watch

The track features new vocalist Nikki Brumen (ex-Pagan).

Published: 2:23 pm, December 08, 2021

Blood Command have released a new video for 'The End is Her'.

Out now via Hassle Records, the track features new vocalist Nikki Brumen (ex-Pagan), who will perform their debut show with the band at Oslo's Vulkan Arena on 16th December.

Nikki comments: "Finally, being in Norway has exceeded any expectation that I ever had. I knew it would be a life changing and surreal experience but I never imagined my time here would be this incredible. The moment that I stepped off the plane (after 26 hours in transit!) I instantly felt at home. When I saw Yngve waiting at the arrival gate, I burst into tears, it was so overwhelming to meet someone after almost two years of working on the band from opposite sides of the globe, and for him to be even cooler than I could have imagined.

"I have been blown away and so grateful by how welcoming everyone has been, especially my band mates, who are all the nicest and most funny people. We have been working our asses off to make sure our first show is going to blow people’s minds! Being on stage is where we all belong and I have so much love for Blood Command’s music, that I will put everything I have into our live shows. Having waited this long to play live together, and having been separated for so long, has given us all even more drive to make this show the best live Blood Command performance ever!"

Check it out below.