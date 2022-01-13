Watch

They've also shared new single, 'Nuns, Guns & Cowboys’.

Published: 5:12 pm, January 13, 2022

Blood Command have announced their new album, 'Praise Armageddonism'.

Set for release on 1st July via Hassle Records, the record is preceded by new single 'Nuns, Guns & Cowboys’, which arrives alongside a video filmed the video in a Bergen nightclub.

"'Nuns, Guns and Cowboys' is a song about feeling empowered to believe in what you want," the band explain. "It’s a bit of a ‘f*ck you’ to anyone who might ridicule others for believing in something that may help them get out of bed in the morning. It should be no one else’s business nor should anyone judge someone for something they believe in.

"Because the album was originally written and recorded with our previous singer, which is now almost three years ago, it feels like the biggest relief being able to finally release it. Recording with Nikki did breathe new life into the record but we are all still so keen to get it out to the world as it’s been a very long journey to get to this point.

"Finally having Nikki in Norway (after having waited for over a year and a half since she joined the band!) has been nothing less than a dream for all of us. From the moment that she stepped foot on Bergen soil, we both knew we had made the right decision. We clicked instantly, it honestly feels like we have been best friends for years. Even the first band practice was better than any of us could have imagined and everyone in Blood Command agrees that we couldn’t find a better fit if we tried!"

Check out the new single below.