August 2020
Listen

It's a timely one. 
Published: 1:56 pm, August 07, 2020
blink-182 have released a new song from lockdown, 'Quarantine'.

“This song is about the sadness, confusion, anger and frustration we are all experiencing right now," Mark Hoppus explains. "I hope that everybody is safe and that we can get through this very soon. Can’t wait to see you all on the other side."

Travis Barker adds: “The song was inspired by the quarantine and the crappy punk rock music we have loved to play since day one. All the drums are one take and I even sang some back up vocals. Mark sounds more pissed off than I’ve ever heard him and I really like it."

The trio - also featuring Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba - released their most recent album 'NINE' last year, and they featured on the cover of Upset, too.

