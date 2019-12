Watch

It's festive-not-festive, right?

Published: 10:10 pm, December 06, 2019

blink-182 have debuted a new Christmas-song-that's-not-actually-a-Christmas-song, ingenuously titled 'Not Another Christmas Song'.

The new cut comes alongside a brand new claymation video by animator Johnny McHone, which you can check out below.

It all follows up on their most recent album 'NINE', which arrived earlier this year. You can read more on that by ordering their Upset cover story about the record here.