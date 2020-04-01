Subscribe to Upset
News

Blink-182 are asking fans for help with their new 'Happy Days' video

They want your clips.
Published: 7:13 pm, April 01, 2020
Blink-182 are asking fans for help with their new 'Happy Days' video.

"Are you stuck at home?" they ask. "This is an unprecedented time that’s got everyone wishing for happy days, so we had an idea. Let’s make a music video to show how you’re spending your social distancing time.

"Show us what you’re up to - singing, cooking, excessive hand washing, attempting TikTok dances - we want to see it all!! Submit your video clips and we’ll use our favorites to make a video for ‘Happy Days.’"

Check out the track, and send in your clips, below.

