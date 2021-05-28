Coming soon

Check out early single 'Where The Light Takes Us'.

Published: 1:29 pm, May 28, 2021

Blanket have announced their new album, 'Modern Escapism'.

Set for release on 10th September via Music For Nations, the release will be accompanied by a cinematic experience Through The Glass on the same day, which will see them perform the record in full.

Guitarist Simon Morgan says of the full-length: "It's about the obsession that we have with other people's lives and how that’s pushed down our throats through social media. People document every single facet of their lives and put it up on display in exchange for little dopamine hits when someone 'likes' something or comments on a post. Everyone's living such a public life and everyone can see what everyone else is doing all the time … it's a strange time we live in."

Check out early single 'Where The Light Takes Us' below.