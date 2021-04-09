Coming soon

They've a new video for album cut 'Fields Of Bone', too.

Published: 4:27 pm, April 09, 2021

Black Veil Brides have announced a brand new album, 'The Phantom Tomorrow'.

The concept record will arrive on 4th June via Sumerian Records, preceded by a video for featured song 'Fields Of Bone', directed by the band's Andy Biersack.

A press release explains: "The video picks up where the 'Scarlet Cross' video left off. The main character “The Blackbird” returns to square off against “9,” his adversary depicted throughout the 'Fields OF Bone' video."

The full tracklisting for 'The Phantom Tomorrow' is:



1) The Phantom Tomorrow (introduction)

2) Scarlet Cross

3) Born Again

4) Blackbird

5) Spectres (Interlude)

6) Torch

7) The Wicked One

8) Shadows Rise

9) Fields Of Bone

10) Crimson Sky

11) Kill The Hero

12) Fall Eternal

