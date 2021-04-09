Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Lilhuddy, The Offspring, All Time Low and more.
Order a copy
May 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Black Veil Brides have announced a brand new album, 'The Phantom Tomorrow'

They've a new video for album cut 'Fields Of Bone', too.
Published: 4:27 pm, April 09, 2021
Black Veil Brides have announced a brand new album, 'The Phantom Tomorrow'

Black Veil Brides have announced a brand new album, 'The Phantom Tomorrow'.

The concept record will arrive on 4th June via Sumerian Records, preceded by a video for featured song 'Fields Of Bone', directed by the band's Andy Biersack.

A press release explains: "The video picks up where the 'Scarlet Cross' video left off. The main character “The Blackbird” returns to square off against “9,” his adversary depicted throughout the 'Fields OF Bone' video."

The full tracklisting for 'The Phantom Tomorrow' is:

1) The Phantom Tomorrow (introduction)
2) Scarlet Cross
3) Born Again
4) Blackbird
5) Spectres (Interlude)
6) Torch
7) The Wicked One
8) Shadows Rise
9) Fields Of Bone
10) Crimson Sky
11) Kill The Hero
12) Fall Eternal

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Deap Vally have confirmed details of an upcoming EP with new single, 'Give Me a Sign'
Truck Festival has confirmed this year's line-up, feat. Royal Blood, IDLES and more
Black Peaks are going to release their Brighton livestream show on vinyl
AFI have dropped two new songs, 'Dulcería' and 'Far Too Near'
Introducing the new issue of Upset, starring LILHUDDY!
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing