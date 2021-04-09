Black Peaks are going to release their Brighton livestream show on vinyl

Coming soon

Published: 4:16 pm, April 09, 2021

Black Peaks are going to release their livestream show on vinyl.

The gig was recorded at Brighton Centre over winter, marking their first and only live performance in over 16 months, and aired earlier this week.

'Live At The Brighton Centre' will also be available as a digital (from 16th April) and vinyl (this autumn) only album via Rise Records too. Pre-order a copy here.

The band explain: "In December 2020 we had the opportunity to play a live show. Like most bands, we had barely all been in a room together in the whole year. It goes without saying that with limitations on public gatherings in place for the foreseeable, we were only too aware that a streamed live performance was the only way we'd be able to 'play live' during this period, so threw everything we could at it.....The Brighton Centre seemed like an obvious choice - it's one of the biggest venues in our hometown and it has always been an ambition of ours to play on that stage. We also reached out to some regular collaborators in video, lights and sound and their work looks and sounds incredible. Performance wise we wanted to make something that was a perfect snapshot of the band - playing songs from across our catalogue but also playing tracks that we might not at a 'regular' live show. We're super proud of what we've put together here, so much so that it seems like a no-brainer to put it out on a vinyl release later in the year. We can't wait for people to see and hear it!"

The band have also released a special cut of their live performance of 'King'; check it out below.