The band were forced to cancel some dates last year due to illness.
Published: 1:51 pm, February 04, 2020
Black Peaks back with a new UK tour.

Following the cancellation of a run late last year due to illness, the band will perform a number of shows throughout April, including a headliner at the Scala in London. Support comes from The St Pierre Snake Invasion and Sugar Horse.

From singer Will Gardner says: "Last year was a bumpy ride for all of us at camp Black Peaks, but we’re getting stuck right into 2020 by playing some of our favourite cities with two wicked bands. We can’t wait to see you all again."

Catch them live at the following:

APRIL
20 Glasgow, Oran Mor
21 Manchester, Gorilla
22 Birmingham, Institute 2
24 London, The Scala
26 Bristol, The Fleece
30 Brighton, Chalk

Tickets previously bought for Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol are valid for the new shows. Tickets previously bought for Glasgow Garage are valid at the Oran Mor. Tickets previously bought for London Electric Ballroom are valid for the Scala.

