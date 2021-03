Watch

It's dubbed 'Live At The Brighton Centre'.

Published: 11:20 am, March 17, 2021

Black Peaks are going to debut a new livestream show next month.

The gig was recorded at Brighton Centre over winter, marking their first and only live performance in over 16 months, and will air on 7th April.

Tickets are on sale now; the show will begin at 8pm GMT and will be available to all ticket holders until 11:59pm on 10th April.

Check out the event's trailer below.