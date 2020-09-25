Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Black Honey have shared a new video for their latest single, 'Run For Cover'

It sees Izzy explore different parts of her personality. 
Published: 4:15 pm, September 25, 2020
Black Honey have shared a new video for their latest single, 'Run For Cover'

Black Honey have shared a new video for their latest single, 'Run For Cover'.

The track - written with Mike Kerr from Royal Blood - arrives after months of lockdown, also following on from recent track ‘Beaches’.

Izzy B. Phillips explains: “’Run For Cover’ is about the nuances in sex. It’s fun but on a bit of a knife edge of risk and weird. Sex can be clumsy, emotional and complex. There’s so much baggage that it comes with.

"We wrote the song from a man’s perspective. It felt empowering to flip it to the female gaze. I think I’m exploring both power and my weakness in equal measure. We wanted it to sound manic – like Hives meets John Travolta, hips swinging. I love this song. I hope it makes women find themselves and dump their boyfriends.”

Of the video, she adds: "I wanted to explore the three different people inside me. A vulnerable character, a boss character, and a wild unhinged character. I think I can have all of these qualities and still be a woman. I wanted to explore something that pushes the binary expectation of femininity."

Give it a watch below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
