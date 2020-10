Watch

It's from their new album.

Published: 9:21 pm, October 28, 2020

Black Honey have dropped a brand new track.

'I Like The Way You Die' was co-written with Carl Barat, arriving not long after 'Run For Cover' - a song they wrote with Mike Kerr from Royal Blood - and 'Beaches', too.

All three are from their forthcoming second album 'Written & Directed', due on 29th January via Foxfive Records.

“I made this record for young women to feel invincible," says frontwoman Izzy B. Phillips.

Check out 'I Like The Way You Die' below.