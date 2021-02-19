Subscribe to Upset
Black Honey have dropped a brand new track, 'Disinfect'

It was penned pre-pandemic.
Published: 12:24 pm, February 19, 2021
Black Honey have dropped a brand new track.

'Disinfect' is the latest cut from their forthcoming second album 'Written & Directed', due on 29th January via Foxfive Records.

“Disinfect to me is like watching the school bus burn down," frontwoman Izzy B. Phillips explains. "We wrote it before the pandemic but it feels like a premonition of things to come."

Of the video, she adds: "The video is a commentary piece, I love collage and this one is like looking directly at our reality in a mirror... it’s really honest."

Check it out below.

