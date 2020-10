Coming soon

The ten-track release features both their recent singles.

Published: 11:10 am, October 07, 2020

Black Honey have announced their second album, 'Written & Directed'.

Due on 29th January via Foxfive Records, news of the record follows on from the Brighton band's single 'Run For Cover' - a song they wrote with Mike Kerr from Royal Blood - and 'Beaches', too.

“I made this record for young women to feel invincible," says frontwoman Izzy B. Phillips.

The tracklisting reads:



I Like The Way You Die

Run For Cover

Beaches

Back Of The Bar

Believer

I Do It To Myself

Disinfect

Summer ‘92

Fire

Gabrielle