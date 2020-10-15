Subscribe to Upset
News

Black Futures have announced they're set to change their name

Going forward, they'll be known as Never Not Nothing.
Published: 10:53 am, October 15, 2020
Upset favourites Black Futures have announced they're set to change their name.

Going forward, they'll be known as Never Not Nothing. The band made the switch due to the phrase 'Black Futures Month' use as part of the Black Lives Matter movement, something which they're keen to stand in solidarity alongside.

A statement reads:

"Dear Friends,

With empathy and community at the core of our beliefs as humans and artists, we have made the decision to change our name to 'Never Not Nothing'.

We have become increasingly aware of 'Black Futures' existence as a positive, powerful and progressive phrase in relation to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Black Futures Month happens every year in conjunction with Black History Month, brought about to help visualise futures with equality, liberty and accountability at its core. Futures free from racism on all levels.

We stand as allies, as empathy machines, in solidarity with BLM.

Never Not Nothing

[NNN]"

