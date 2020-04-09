On tour

Published: 11:45 am, April 09, 2020

Black Futures have announced their rescheduled run of headline dates.

The tour - originally planned for May, and now dubbed the ‘Post Pandemic Apocalypse Prevention Party’ - will see them hit the road from 9th September, starting with a night in Manchester.

They're also raising money for both NHS workers and Guildford venue The Boileroom by selling merch online.

The band explain: “Greetings from our isolation station. We hope you are all coping with quarantine in your own special way. As you may have guessed, we regretfully have to postpone our tour in May ‘til September due to the pandemic we are living through. All your tickets are valid for the new dates. Keep each other safe and sane. Message and send us your art rituals, we love hearing from you.

“We are currently locked away in the studio doing our own ritual and making new music for you all. To show our gratitude for the bravery and resilience of our NHS workers we are donating £10 from the sale of each lino print that Space has lovingly crafted for you all.

“We will also be donating £5 from the sale of our new 'Art Ritual' Tee to our beloved local music venue The Boileroom in Guildford. Do go and reach out to your local venue and help them keep their doors open in the wake of Covid 19.

“We miss you all! Stay hydrated, eat more greens, support your local music venue and most importantly MAKE WEIRD & LIVE FREE

“P.S. THANK YOU TO ALL THE DOCTORS, NURSES AND FRONTLINE WORKERS!!”

The tour will now visit:



SEPTEMBER

9 Manchester, YES Basement

10 Glasgow, The Garage (Attic Bar)

11 Newcastle, Think Tank

12 Oxford, Jericho Tavern

16 Birmingham, Sunflower Lounge

17 Leicester, Cookie

18 London, Camden Assembly