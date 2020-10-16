Black Foxxes are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Jungle Skies'

Black Foxxes have shared another new track.
'Jungle Skies' follows on from recent comeback singles 'Badlands' and 'Drug Holiday', with all three taken from their self-titled third album, due for release on 30th October.
As well as Bristol-based singer / songwriter Mark Holley, the trio now features drummer Finn Mclean and bassist Jack Henley.
“'Jungle Skies' is a song written about depression," says Mark. "I wrote this song the week before I had to shave my head because of the treatment I am on. It’s the happiest I’ve ever been about any lyrics I’ve ever written. It’s a song about the dark, but also about re-birth and learning to love and accept yourself. I hope it can connect with some of you that are going through your own personal battles."
They're on tour next March too, catch them live at the following:
MARCH 2021
2 Exeter, Cavern
3 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
4 Sheffield, Academy 2
6 Liverpool, Loft @ Arts Club
7 Edinburgh, Mash House
8 York, Fulford Arms
9 Hull, Adelphi
11 Leicester, Academy 2
12 Cambridge, Portland Arms
14 St Albans, Horn
15 Brighton, The Hope & Ruin
16 London, Boston Music Room
17 Tunbridge Wells, Forum
The band released their second album, 'Reiði', in 2018.