Black Foxxes are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Jungle Skies'

It's a song written about depression.

Published: 10:30 am, October 16, 2020

Black Foxxes have shared another new track.

'Jungle Skies' follows on from recent comeback singles 'Badlands' and 'Drug Holiday', with all three taken from their self-titled third album, due for release on 30th October.

As well as Bristol-based singer / songwriter Mark Holley, the trio now features drummer Finn Mclean and bassist Jack Henley.

“'Jungle Skies' is a song written about depression," says Mark. "I wrote this song the week before I had to shave my head because of the treatment I am on. It’s the happiest I’ve ever been about any lyrics I’ve ever written. It’s a song about the dark, but also about re-birth and learning to love and accept yourself. I hope it can connect with some of you that are going through your own personal battles."

They're on tour next March too, catch them live at the following:



MARCH 2021

2 Exeter, Cavern

3 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

4 Sheffield, Academy 2

6 Liverpool, Loft @ Arts Club

7 Edinburgh, Mash House

8 York, Fulford Arms

9 Hull, Adelphi

11 Leicester, Academy 2

12 Cambridge, Portland Arms

14 St Albans, Horn

15 Brighton, The Hope & Ruin

16 London, Boston Music Room

17 Tunbridge Wells, Forum



The band released their second album, 'Reiði', in 2018.