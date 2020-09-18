Black Foxxes have shared their sinister new track, 'Drug Holiday'

Listen

Their new album's due in October.

Published: 2:14 pm, September 18, 2020

Black Foxxes have shared another new track.



'Drug Holiday' follows on from recent comeback single 'Badlands', with both taken from their self-titled third album, due for release on 30th October.



As well as Bristol-based singer / songwriter Mark Holley, the trio now features drummer Finn Mclean and bassist Jack Henley.



“We’re so fucking excited about this record and have ultimately made it for no one else other than ourselves," says Mark. "We cut out the noise from the outside and we just made something that WE were proud of, so it’s fucking weird, it’s dynamic and it’s different. We never want to make anything middle of the road and I feel like we’ve achieved that.”



They're on tour next March too, catch them live at the following:



MARCH 2021

2 Exeter, Cavern

3 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

4 Sheffield, Academy 2

6 Liverpool, Loft @ Arts Club

7 Edinburgh, Mash House

8 York, Fulford Arms

9 Hull, Adelphi

11 Leicester, Academy 2

12 Cambridge, Portland Arms

14 St Albans, Horn

15 Brighton, The Hope & Ruin

16 London, Boston Music Room

17 Tunbridge Wells, Forum



The band released their second album, 'Reiði', in 2018.