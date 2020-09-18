Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Deftones, Bully, The Front Bottoms and more.
Order a copy
September 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Black Foxxes have shared their sinister new track, 'Drug Holiday'

Their new album's due in October.
Published: 2:14 pm, September 18, 2020
Black Foxxes have shared their sinister new track, 'Drug Holiday'

Black Foxxes have shared another new track.

'Drug Holiday' follows on from recent comeback single 'Badlands', with both taken from their self-titled third album, due for release on 30th October.

As well as Bristol-based singer / songwriter Mark Holley, the trio now features drummer Finn Mclean and bassist Jack Henley.

“We’re so fucking excited about this record and have ultimately made it for no one else other than ourselves," says Mark. "We cut out the noise from the outside and we just made something that WE were proud of, so it’s fucking weird, it’s dynamic and it’s different. We never want to make anything middle of the road and I feel like we’ve achieved that.”

They're on tour next March too, catch them live at the following:

MARCH 2021
2 Exeter, Cavern
3 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
4 Sheffield, Academy 2
6 Liverpool, Loft @ Arts Club
7 Edinburgh, Mash House
8 York, Fulford Arms
9 Hull, Adelphi
11 Leicester, Academy 2
12 Cambridge, Portland Arms
14 St Albans, Horn
15 Brighton, The Hope & Ruin
16 London, Boston Music Room
17 Tunbridge Wells, Forum

The band released their second album, 'Reiði', in 2018.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
HEALTH have announced their new album, 'DISCO4 :: PART I' - feat. collabs with 100gecs, The Soft Moon and more
Mike Shinoda has shared the third instalment of his Twitch project, Dropped Frames
Oxymorrons: "We've always been too rock for hip-hop, and too hip-hop for rock"
The OBGMs have shared their new single, 'Outsah': "We’re doing stuff other people aren’t doing"
Lonely The Brave have released their new song and video, 'Open Door'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing