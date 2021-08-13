Coming soon

It'll feature four new tracks.

Published: 10:39 am, August 13, 2021

Black Foxxes are going to release an extended version of their self-titled album.

Set for release on 17th September, it'll feature four new tracks and coincide with their upcoming UK tour, which kicks off on 22nd September in Exeter.

"The digital deluxe release of this record is something we wanted to do immediately upon writing the songs a couple of years ago," the band explain. "We knew the length of the record would be too much to include everything in the initial release, but now that those first 9 tracks have had time to set in for everyone, it feels like the perfect time to release the extended version."

They've also shared new single, '45'.

"45 was actually written years ago with the old line up," says Mark Holley. "It just felt like a nod back to the early days of the band during the ‘I'm Not Well’ release. It's just straight up raw. With the way our band is writing music now it feels miles away from the heaviness of this sound, but that's one thing we said from the offset: that there would be absolutely no limits when it came to genres. It feels nice to throw in one of our heaviest tracks whilst writing some super wanky and pretentious album 4 material. Get a guy that can do both, y’ know?"