Published: 9:20 pm, July 17, 2020

Black Foxxes are back with a new line-up, and new single 'Badlands'.

Bristol-based singer / songwriter Mark Holley, the trio now features drummer Finn Mclean and bassist Jack Henley.

“'Badlands' was recorded together, live in a room," Mark explains. "The 9 minute takes felt like marathons and pushed the three of us to our limits; it perfectly captures the tenacity of our new recordings…”

The band released their second album, 'Reiði', in 2018.