Published: 12:51 pm, August 07, 2020

Bitch Falcon have announced their debut album, 'Staring At Clocks'.

The long-awaited record will be release on 6th November via Small Pond, preceded by their new single 'Gaslight'.

The full tracklisting reads:



01. I’m Ready Now

02. Sold Youth

03. Turned to Gold

04. How Did I Know

05. Staring at Clocks

06. Damp Breath

07. Test Trip

08. Martyr

09. Gaslight

10. Harvester