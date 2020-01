Listen

They're going to have a busy 2020.

Published: 10:41 am, January 29, 2020

Billy Talent have shared the first teaser from their upcoming new album, expected later this year.

'Reckless Paradise' follows on from last year's standalone track 'Forgiveness I + II', which came out last November and won't one appearing on the full-length.

A press release explains: "Billy Talent will be rolling out further episodes from this narrative series throughout 2020."

The band's most recent album, 'Afraid of Heights' came out in 2016.