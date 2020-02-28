News

Feat. Jamie Lenman, Delta Sleep, Nervus and more.

Published: 6:09 pm, February 28, 2020

Big Scary Monsters have revealed the full line-up for their upcoming Brighton pop-up.

The indie record label will take over a spot on Dukes Lane for two weeks next month, from 17th-29th March, hosting performances from Jamie Lenman, Delta Sleep, Nervus, Murray Macleod (The XCERTS), Honey Lung, Wild Cat Strike, Projector, Arxx and more.

There’ll also be all sorts of giveaways and surprises planned, here's the rundown:



Tuesday 17th March - Launch Night

Thursday 19th March - Delta Sleep & Natalie Evans

Friday 20th March - Jamie Lenman & Hannah Lou Clark

Saturday 21st March - Gender Roles x Signature Brew Beer Tasting

Sunday 22nd March - Arxx & Dog Day

Wednesday 25th March - Honey Lung & Quiet Lions

Thursday 26th March - Nervus

Friday 27th March - Toby Hayes

Saturday 28th March - ??? & Projector

Sunday 29th March - Murray Macleod (The XCERTS) & Wild Cat Strike