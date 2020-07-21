Live

Feat. The Get Up Kids, illuminati hotties and more.

Published: 10:26 pm, July 21, 2020

Big Scary Monsters are hosting a virtual pop-up store later this month.

Featuring instore performances from We Were Promised Jetpacks, The Get Up Kids, illuminati hotties, Kevin Devine, Martha, Into It. Over It and more, the event will take place on 27th July in support of Black Minds Matter UK and #saveourvenues.

Label founder Kevin Douch says: “We absolutely love our popup shops. Having been to London, Cardiff, Glasgow and Brighton over the past couple of years, we decided there was only one possible destination for a summer like 2020; EVERYWHERE. The first ever BSM Virtual Popup shop provides all of the usual fun. We’ve got instores, talks, exclusive products, crazy discounts, test pressings and so much more. Our old friends Signature Brew are even providing the (mail order) beers! We can’t wait to open our online doors and see everyone next week.”

Find out more at bsmrocks.com/popup.