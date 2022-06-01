Subscribe to Upset
It's a song about wanting to break out of a depression.
Published: 2:31 pm, June 01, 2022
Big Joanie have released their new single, 'Happier Still'.

The track arrives ahead of the trio's performances at Grace Jones' Meltdown and Glastonbury, plus their UK support tour with St Vincent.

Singer and guitarist Stephanie Phillips says of the track: "I started writing Happier Still after our first album came out in late 2018 and finished writing it while we were in Austin for SXSW 2019. 

"This song is about wanting to break out of a depression and pushing yourself to feel better. I like the idea of chanting “I’ll feel fine” and then hoping that will eventually turn things around."

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

JUNE
15 Grace Jones' Meltdown @ Purcell Room London
26 Glastonbury @ The Park Stage
28 Usher Hall Edinburgh (w/ St Vincent)
29 Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith London (w/ St Vincent)
30 De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill On Sea (w/ St Vincent)

JULY
31 Liverpool International Festival @ Camp & Furnace

AUGUST
28 Greenbelt Festival, Kettering

SEPTEMBER
17 O2 Academy Leicester

