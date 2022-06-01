Watch

It's a song about wanting to break out of a depression.

Published: 2:31 pm, June 01, 2022

Big Joanie have released their new single, 'Happier Still'.

The track arrives ahead of the trio's performances at Grace Jones' Meltdown and Glastonbury, plus their UK support tour with St Vincent.

Singer and guitarist Stephanie Phillips says of the track: "I started writing Happier Still after our first album came out in late 2018 and finished writing it while we were in Austin for SXSW 2019.

"This song is about wanting to break out of a depression and pushing yourself to feel better. I like the idea of chanting “I’ll feel fine” and then hoping that will eventually turn things around."

JUNE

15 Grace Jones' Meltdown @ Purcell Room London

26 Glastonbury @ The Park Stage

28 Usher Hall Edinburgh (w/ St Vincent)

29 Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith London (w/ St Vincent)

JULY

31 Liverpool International Festival @ Camp & Furnace



AUGUST

28 Greenbelt Festival, Kettering



SEPTEMBER

17 O2 Academy Leicester