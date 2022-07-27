Coming soon

They've also booked a new UK tour.

Published: 12:08 pm, July 27, 2022

Big Joanie have announced their second album, 'Back Home'.

The record is set for release on 4th November, with the news arriving alongside latest single 'In My Arms'.

"At this point I was getting tired of living in London and dreaming about another life," says singer and guitarist Stephanie Phillips of the song. "It’s about knowing you should go another way in life but you end up dreaming about the road you’ve already travelled down even though you know it won’t take you where you need to go."

To celebrate the release, the trio will play a one-off show at Third Man London this Friday, 29th July. They also have a UK tour planned for early next year, and some instores in November.

Check out the new single below, and find their new live dates after the jump.