Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil is taking part in the Virtual Canadian Grand Prix this weekend

Brrm brrm.

Published: 10:43 pm, June 11, 2020

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil is taking part in the Virtual Canadian Grand Prix.

The event will run this weekend (Sunday, 14th June), broadcast on the official Formula 1 YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels, ahead of the start of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship in Austria from 3rd-5th July.

A press release explains: "Sunday’s race will fall on the weekend originally scheduled for the Canadian Grand Prix with the participants competing on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on F1 2019, the official videogame developed by Codemasters. Drivers will join the race remotely, with a host broadcast live from the Gfinity Esports Arena from 6:00pm (BST) on Sunday 14 June."

Biffy Clyro's new album ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, which was originally due this spring, will arrive on 14th August.