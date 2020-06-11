Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Creeper, Palaye Royale, Lonely The Brave, The Used and more.
Order a copy
June 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
News

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil is taking part in the Virtual Canadian Grand Prix this weekend

Brrm brrm.
Published: 10:43 pm, June 11, 2020
Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil is taking part in the Virtual Canadian Grand Prix this weekend

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil is taking part in the Virtual Canadian Grand Prix.

The event will run this weekend (Sunday, 14th June), broadcast on the official Formula 1 YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels, ahead of the start of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship in Austria from 3rd-5th July.

A press release explains: "Sunday’s race will fall on the weekend originally scheduled for the Canadian Grand Prix with the participants competing on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on F1 2019, the official videogame developed by Codemasters. Drivers will join the race remotely, with a host broadcast live from the Gfinity Esports Arena from 6:00pm (BST) on Sunday 14 June."

Biffy Clyro's new album ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, which was originally due this spring, will arrive on 14th August.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
WACO have confirmed their second album, 'Hope Rituals'
The Acacia Strain have announced their new album, and it's coming in July
Happy. have debuted their new single, 'Sick Is The New Sane'
Papa Roach are hosting a ticketed live stream event later this month
The Amazons have released a video for their acoustic version of 'Mother'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing