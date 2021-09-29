Biffy Clyro have shared a new video for their latest singles, 'Unknown Male 01' and 'A Hunger In Your Haunt'

Watch

The band have a new project coming next month.

Published: 12:05 pm, September 29, 2021

Biffy Clyro have shared a new video for their recent singles, 'Unknown Male 01' and 'A Hunger In Your Haunt'.

Both appear on the band's new project ‘The Myth of the Happily Ever After’, which is billed as a reaction to last album 'A Celebration of Endings', and is set for release on 22nd October.

“’A Hunger In Your Haunt’ was a riff I’d had kicking around for a while,” says vocalist/guitarist Simon Neil. “It’s an expression of pure frustration. There were moments in the past year when I just wanted to scream my head off. I lacked purpose and didn’t want to get out of bed for a while, and the song is a wake-up call to myself. You need to get a fire in your belly and get up and do something, because no-one’s going to do it for you. It’s like a self-motivating mantra.”

Check out the video below.