Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Employed To Serve, Thrice, State Champs, Twin Atlantic and more
Order a copy
October 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Biffy Clyro have shared a new video for their latest singles, 'Unknown Male 01' and 'A Hunger In Your Haunt'

The band have a new project coming next month.
Published: 12:05 pm, September 29, 2021
Biffy Clyro have shared a new video for their latest singles, 'Unknown Male 01' and 'A Hunger In Your Haunt'

Biffy Clyro have shared a new video for their recent singles, 'Unknown Male 01' and 'A Hunger In Your Haunt'.

Both appear on the band's new project ‘The Myth of the Happily Ever After’, which is billed as a reaction to last album 'A Celebration of Endings', and is set for release on 22nd October.

“’A Hunger In Your Haunt’ was a riff I’d had kicking around for a while,” says vocalist/guitarist Simon Neil. “It’s an expression of pure frustration. There were moments in the past year when I just wanted to scream my head off. I lacked purpose and didn’t want to get out of bed for a while, and the song is a wake-up call to myself. You need to get a fire in your belly and get up and do something, because no-one’s going to do it for you. It’s like a self-motivating mantra.”

Check out the video below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
IDLES have announced their new album, 'Crawler'
Cold Years are heading out on a UK tour this November and December
Rolo Tomassi have announced a headline tour for February 2022
ArcTanGent has signed up Zeal & Ardor, Mclusky and more
Nova Twins: "We want people to feel accepted"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing