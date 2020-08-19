Subscribe to Upset
August 2020
Watch

Upset cover stars Biffy Clyro have released a new video for 'Space'

Give it a watch.
Published: 11:07 pm, August 19, 2020
Upset cover stars Biffy Clyro have released a new video for 'Space'

Biffy Clyro have released a new video for 'Space'.

It's a song from the Upset cover stars' just-released new album 'A Celebration of Endings', which currently has them sitting at No.1 in the album chart midweeks.

“'Space' is the most unashamedly sincere song,” says Simon Neil. “It's about those people that when you come back to them, nothing's ever changed, you feel comfortable, and you feel the same way you always did. Musically it felt important to keep this simple. The album is quite complex musically, and this song is the first time that it takes a wee breather.”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour at the following:

APRIL
11 Liverpool, University (Mountford Hall)
12 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
13 Cambridge, Corn Exchange
15 Sheffield, O2 Academy
16 Southampton, O2 Guildhall
17 Bristol, O2 Academy

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Neck Deep: Welcome to Sonderland
