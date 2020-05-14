Listen

It's the latest cut from their upcoming album.

Published: 9:43 pm, May 14, 2020

Biffy Clyro have released their new single, 'Tiny Indoor Fireworks'.

It's the latest cut from ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, which was originally due this spring, but will now arrive on 14th August owing to the impact of COVID-19.

They explained at the time: "With all of the turmoil and anxiety that the Coronavirus situation is causing in everyone’s lives, we decided that it would have felt wrong to have continued with our original release plan. Music is of course important, but there are bigger issues at stake right now.

"We know that many of you will be as disappointed as we are, but we feel this is the right thing to do."

Give ‘Tiny Indoor Fireworks’ a listen below, and catch the band on tour this September. Maybe.