On tour

It was originally set to take place in April.

Published: 4:21 pm, March 10, 2021

Biffy Clyro have moved their headline tour to October and November.

‘The Fingers Crossed Tour’ was originally booked for April, and will feature six intimate dates in support of their new album 'A Celebration of Endings'.

They explain: "Due to the current government restrictions in place in England, The Fingers Crossed Tour will be not be able to take place in April - however, we are delighted to announce that we are rescheduling the dates for later this year in October / November."

The details are:



OCTOBER

29 LIVERPOOL University (Mountford Hall)

30 CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

31 SHEFFIELD Academy



NOVEMBER

02 LONDON Kentish Town

03 SOUTHAMPTON Guildhall

04 BRISTOL Academy

