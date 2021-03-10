Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Royal Blood, Chase Atlantic, Weezer, nothing,nowhere. and loads more.
Order a copy
March 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On tour

Biffy Clyro have moved their headline tour to October and November

It was originally set to take place in April.
Published: 4:21 pm, March 10, 2021
Biffy Clyro have moved their headline tour to October and November

Biffy Clyro have moved their headline tour to October and November.

‘The Fingers Crossed Tour’ was originally booked for April, and will feature six intimate dates in support of their new album 'A Celebration of Endings'.

They explain: "Due to the current government restrictions in place in England, The Fingers Crossed Tour will be not be able to take place in April - however, we are delighted to announce that we are rescheduling the dates for later this year in October / November."

The details are:

OCTOBER
29 LIVERPOOL University (Mountford Hall)
30 CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange
31 SHEFFIELD Academy

NOVEMBER
02 LONDON Kentish Town
03 SOUTHAMPTON Guildhall
04 BRISTOL Academy

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Eden Sessions series has been postponed for this year
Enter Shikari have rescheduled their upcoming tour dates again, to late-2021 and early-2022
Royal Blood: "It's probably the most fun, energetic and vivacious album we've ever made"
Neck Deep have rescheduled their UK headline tour to 2022
August Burns Red have covered the Westworld theme song
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing