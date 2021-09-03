Subscribe to Upset
Biffy Clyro have announced a new project, 'The Myth of the Happily Ever After'

The album's set for release next month.
Published: 11:08 am, September 03, 2021
Biffy Clyro have announced a new project, 'The Myth of the Happily Ever After'.

The cheerily-titled work was inspired by "the turmoil of the past year", and is set for release on 22nd October.

“This is a reaction to [recent album] ‘A Celebration of Endings’,” says vocalist / guitarist Simon Neil. “This album is a real journey, a collision of every thought and emotion we’ve had over the past eighteen months. There was a real fortitude in ‘A Celebration’ but in this record we’re embracing the vulnerabilities of being a band and being a human in this twisted era of our lives. Even the title is the polar opposite. It’s asking, do we create these narratives in our own minds to give us some security when none of us know what’s waiting for us at the end of the day?”

Check out teaser-track 'Unknown Male 01'; the full tracklisting reads:

‘DumDum’
‘A Hunger in Your Haunt’
‘Denier’
‘Separate Missions’
‘Witch’s Cup’
‘Holy Water’
‘Errors in the History of God’
‘Haru Urara’
‘Unknown Male 01’
‘Existed’
‘Slurpy Slurpy Sleep Sleep’

Biffy Clyro · Unknown Male 01
