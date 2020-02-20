Biffy Clyro have returned with their new single, 'Instant History'

Watch

Keep an eye out for news of their new album.

Published: 10:32 pm, February 20, 2020

Biffy Clyro have dropped their much-teased new single, 'Instant History'.

The song is an early cut from the band's upcoming album - the follow-up to 2016's 'Ellipsis' - which is set for release later this year.

“This time around we wanted to lead with something that was the most out there thing which we’ve got on the record. ‘Instant History’ is the biggest, most slammest pop moment we’ve ever worked on,” says frontman Simon Neil.

“It’s a fantastic opening statement, although musically it doesn’t reflect the album’s direction. But thematically it’s a good pointer for what the album is about: learning from mistakes and realising how you can move things forward. Things can be similar although they’ll never be the same, but let’s not be scared of that.”

Check out 'Instant History' below.