Biffy Clyro have released a video for their latest single, 'Tiny Indoor Fireworks'

Their album's coming in August.

Published: 8:44 pm, June 12, 2020

Biffy Clyro have shared a video for their single 'Tiny Indoor Fireworks'.

It's the latest teaser from upcoming album ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, which was originally due to be out already, but will now arrive on 14th August owing to the impact of COVID-19.

They explained at the time: "With all of the turmoil and anxiety that the Coronavirus situation is causing in everyone’s lives, we decided that it would have felt wrong to have continued with our original release plan. Music is of course important, but there are bigger issues at stake right now.

"We know that many of you will be as disappointed as we are, but we feel this is the right thing to do."

Give ‘Tiny Indoor Fireworks’ a watch below, and catch the band on tour this September.