August 2020
On tour

Biffy Clyro have booked in a new headline tour for spring 2021

It's an intimate one.
Published: 12:41 pm, August 07, 2020
Biffy Clyro have booked in a new headline tour for spring 2021

Biffy Clyro have booked in a new headline tour for spring 2021.

‘The Fingers Crossed Tour’ will feature six intimate dates in support of their new album 'A Celebration of Endings', which also sees them grace this month's cover of Upset.

"We’ve decided to announce a short run of dates at intimate venues for April 2021," they explain. "These dates are not intended to replace the arena tour, but given the current uncertainty of large scale indoor arena shows in the UK, we feel they will give us the best chance to play live to our fans as soon as possible, ahead of the Download Festival next June."

The details are:

APRIL
11 Liverpool, University (Mountford Hall)
12 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
13 Cambridge, Corn Exchange
15 Sheffield, O2 Academy
16 Southampton, O2 Guildhall
17 Bristol, O2 Academy

