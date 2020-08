Live

They'll perform at Bellahouston Park.

Published: 12:04 pm, August 25, 2020

Biffy Clyro have announced a huge new show in Glasgow.

The band - who are currently on the cover of Upset, 'FYI' - will perform at Bellahouston Park on 25th June 2021, following their intimate Fingers Crossed Tour in April.

Support will come from Yungblud, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, and Porridge Radio. Tickets go on general sale from 9am on 28th August.

Biffy's new album 'A Celebration of Endings' is out now.