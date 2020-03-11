Biffy Clyro are taking 'A Celebration of Endings' on the road this September

On tour

Published: 1:11 pm, March 11, 2020

Biffy Clyro have booked a great big arena tour.

Performing in support of their new album 'A Celebration of Endings', due 15th May, the run will kick off on 25th September in Aberdeen, and includes a show at London's The O2.

The dates read:



SEPTEMBER

25 Aberdeen, P&J Arena

26 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

27 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29 Newcastle, Utilita Arena

30 Birmingham, Arena



OCTOBER

1 London, The O2

3 Manchester, Arena

4 Leeds, First Direct Arena

6 Belfast, SSE Arena

9 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

11 Bournemouth, BIC