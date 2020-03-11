Subscribe to Upset
On tour

Biffy Clyro are taking 'A Celebration of Endings' on the road this September

The tour includes a stop at The O2.
Published: 1:11 pm, March 11, 2020
Biffy Clyro have booked a great big arena tour.

Performing in support of their new album 'A Celebration of Endings', due 15th May, the run will kick off on 25th September in Aberdeen, and includes a show at London's The O2.

The dates read:

SEPTEMBER
25 Aberdeen, P&J Arena
26 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
27 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
29 Newcastle, Utilita Arena
30 Birmingham, Arena

OCTOBER
1 London, The O2
3 Manchester, Arena
4 Leeds, First Direct Arena
6 Belfast, SSE Arena
9 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
11 Bournemouth, BIC

