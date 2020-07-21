Biffy Clyro are going to stream an album launch party live from Glasgow

Listen

Their new record's coming next month.

Published: 11:45 am, July 21, 2020

Biffy Clyro are going to host a new livestream album launch party.

The set will see them perform 'A Celebration of Endings' in full the day after its release, taking to "an iconic Glasgow venue" on 15th August.

Simon Neil says: “We are really excited to launch 'A Celebration of Endings' with such a unique and ambitious live performance from one of our favourite venues.

"We would love to be playing live shows to our fans across the world, but as this is not possible we are going to bring the biggest Biffy album launch imaginable direct to your living room.”

The show will be streamed globally via YouTube, with tickets priced at £16 going on sale at biffyclyro.com/livestream from Friday 24th July.