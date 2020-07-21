Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Run The Jewels, Mikey Way, Dream Wife and more.
Order a copy
July 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Biffy Clyro are going to stream an album launch party live from Glasgow

Their new record's coming next month.
Published: 11:45 am, July 21, 2020
Biffy Clyro are going to stream an album launch party live from Glasgow

Biffy Clyro are going to host a new livestream album launch party.

The set will see them perform 'A Celebration of Endings' in full the day after its release, taking to "an iconic Glasgow venue" on 15th August.

Simon Neil says: “We are really excited to launch 'A Celebration of Endings' with such a unique and ambitious live performance from one of our favourite venues.

"We would love to be playing live shows to our fans across the world, but as this is not possible we are going to bring the biggest Biffy album launch imaginable direct to your living room.”

The show will be streamed globally via YouTube, with tickets priced at £16 going on sale at biffyclyro.com/livestream from Friday 24th July.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Year of the Knife have shared 'Premonitions Of You' from their upcoming album
Enter Shikari have rescheduled their upcoming tour dates to 2021
Puppy have dropped a new video for 'Serotonin', a cut from the group's 'iii' EP
Dream-punk newcomers Winter Gardens have launched their new EP with title-track, 'Tapestry'
Bang Bang Romeo are the first act confirmed for next year's Loud Women Fest 5
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing