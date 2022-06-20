Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Nova Twins, Alexisonfire, My Chemical Romance, Joyce Manor and more.
Order a copy
July 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

Biffy Clyro and Architects have announced a November UK tour

Tickets go on sale on Friday 24th June at 9am BST.
Published: 10:25 am, June 20, 2022
Biffy Clyro and Architects have announced a November UK tour

Biffy Clyro have announced a winter UK tour.

The band - along with special guests Architects - will kick off the run on 5th November, and includes a night at London's O2 Arena.

"It's been way too long..." Biffy comment. "We are so excited to announce our tour of UK/Ireland this November and over the moon to have Architects join us on what is going to be a very special tour. You will not want to miss it."

The dates read:

NOVEMBER
5 First Direct Arena, Leeds
6 OVO Hydro, Glasgow
8 3Arena, Dublin
9 SSE Arena, Belfast
11 Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
12 The O2, London
14 Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
15 International Centre, Bournemouth

Tickets go on sale on Friday 24th June at 9am BST.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Petrol Girls: "I can be lots of different things"
SLØTFACE have returned with two new singles as a solo project for Haley Shea
Track by Track: MNYS - ...Before The Internet EP
Deaf Havana have released 'Nevermind' from their upcoming album
Kid Kapichi have inked a new deal with Spinefarm, and announced their second album
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing