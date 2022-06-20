Biffy Clyro and Architects have announced a November UK tour

On the road

Tickets go on sale on Friday 24th June at 9am BST.

Published: 10:25 am, June 20, 2022

Biffy Clyro have announced a winter UK tour.

The band - along with special guests Architects - will kick off the run on 5th November, and includes a night at London's O2 Arena.

"It's been way too long..." Biffy comment. "We are so excited to announce our tour of UK/Ireland this November and over the moon to have Architects join us on what is going to be a very special tour. You will not want to miss it."

The dates read:



NOVEMBER

5 First Direct Arena, Leeds

6 OVO Hydro, Glasgow

8 3Arena, Dublin

9 SSE Arena, Belfast

11 Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

12 The O2, London

14 Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

15 International Centre, Bournemouth



