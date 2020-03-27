Subscribe to Upset
Biffy Clyro have moved the release of their new album to later in the year

‘A Celebration Of Endings’ will arrive later this summer.
Published: 12:03 pm, March 27, 2020
Biffy Clyro have moved the release of their new album to later in the year.

‘A Celebration Of Endings’ was originally due imminently, but it'll now arrive on 14th August owing to the impact of COVID-19.

They explain: “After careful consideration over the past few weeks, we’ve made the difficult decision to move the release of ‘A Celebration of Endings’ back to August 14th.

"With all of the turmoil and anxiety that the Coronavirus situation is causing in everyone’s lives, we decided that it would have felt wrong to have continued with our original release plan. Music is of course important, but there are bigger issues at stake right now.

"We know that many of you will be as disappointed as we are, but we feel this is the right thing to do."

Frontman Simon will perform a few songs live on Facebook this evening (Friday 27th March), from 6pm.

