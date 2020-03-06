Subscribe to Upset
They've shared new single 'End Of', too.
Published: 11:17 am, March 06, 2020
Biffy Clyro have announced their new album, ‘A Celebration of Endings’.

Due on 15th May, the news follows the release of teaser-track ‘Instant History’, and new 'un 'End Of'.

“This is a very forward-looking album from a personal perspective and a societal perspective,” explains frontman Simon Neil. “The title is about seeing the joy in things changing, rather than the sadness. Change means progression and evolution. You can retain everything you loved before, but let’s lose the bad shit. It’s about trying to take back control.”

The full tracklisting reads:

‘North Of No South’
‘The Champ’
‘Weird Leisure’
‘Tiny Indoor Fireworks’
‘Worst Type Of Best Possible’
‘Space’
‘End Of’
‘Instant History’
‘The Pink Limit’
‘Opaque’
‘Cop Syrup'

