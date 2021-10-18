Subscribe to Upset
On tour

Biffy Clyro have announced some intimate UK acoustic shows

They'll play the outstore shows – to celebrate the release of new album ‘The Myth of the Happily Ever After’ – next January.
Published: 6:34 pm, October 18, 2021
Biffy Clyro have announced a trio of intimate UK acoustic shows for early next year.

The shows – to celebrate the release of new album ‘The Myth of the Happily Ever After’ – are held in association with record stores Assai and Banquet.

The run kicks off at Glasgow’s SWG3 on 15th January, with a date at Dundee’s Fat Sams on the 16th, and a further show at Kingston Pryzm on 19th January.

Ticket and album bundles for the shows go on sale at 10am on Wednesday (20th October) here.

‘The Myth of the Happily Ever After’ is set for release on 22nd October.

You can find out more in the tweet below.

