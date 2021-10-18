Biffy Clyro have announced some intimate UK acoustic shows

Biffy Clyro have announced a trio of intimate UK acoustic shows for early next year.
The shows – to celebrate the release of new album ‘The Myth of the Happily Ever After’ – are held in association with record stores Assai and Banquet.
The run kicks off at Glasgow’s SWG3 on 15th January, with a date at Dundee’s Fat Sams on the 16th, and a further show at Kingston Pryzm on 19th January.
Ticket and album bundles for the shows go on sale at 10am on Wednesday (20th October) here.
‘The Myth of the Happily Ever After’ is set for release on 22nd October.
To celebrate the release of 'The Myth of The Happily Ever After', Biffy have teamed up with independent record stores @Assai_UK and @BanquetRecords for intimate UK acoustic shows in Jan 2022. Ticket & album bundles on sale at 10.00am Wed 20th Oct via https://t.co/Z0CVY5ttD8 pic.twitter.com/QpYVliRP1U— Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) October 18, 2021