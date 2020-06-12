Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

The Netherlands festival will take place next June.
Published: 8:39 pm, June 12, 2020
Best Kept Secret has signed up ﻿Tropical Fuck Storm﻿, Fontaines DC, The Strokes and more

Best Kept Secret has signed up Tropical Fuck Storm, Fontaines DCThe Strokes and more for 2021's event.

The Netherlands festival will take place from 11th-13th June, and has booked over 70 acts in total, including The National, Jamie xx, Black Lips, Girl Band, Squid, Mura Masa, and loads more.

Check out the full list below:

Friday 11 June 2021
The National, BADBADNOTGOOD, Dope Lemon, Jamie xx, Metronomy, Octavian, Black Lips, OM, Tinariwen, Tropical Fuck Storm, 100gecs, DJ Fett Burger, DJ Python, Ela Minus, Eve Owen, FAKA, FAUZIA, Giant Rooks, JFDR, Mina & Bryte, Pip Blom, Roi Perez, Soccer Mommy, Squid, Surfbort, Violet, Waltzburg, YĪN YĪN

Saturday 12 June 2021
The Strokes, Catfish and the Bottlemen, DJ Shadow, Fontaines D.C., Jarvis Cocker presents JARV IS…, Girl Band, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Sampa The Great, Barker (live), COUCOU CHLOE, DJ Assault, Girl Ray, Marika Hackman, Marina Satti & Fonés, Meetsysteem, Minimal Violence, Otim Alpha, Pottery, S10, Simo Cell, SORRY, The Homesick

Sunday 13 June 2021
Massive Attack, Belle & Sebastian, DIIV, Mura Masa, The Avalanches, black midi, KOKOKO!, Yellow Days, Angel Bat Dawid, Automatic, Black Country, New Road, Courtney Marie Andrews, Donna Missal, GHUM, Irreversible Entanglements, Jessica Pratt, Los Bitchos, MICH, The Milk Carton Kids, WIES

